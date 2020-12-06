Travis Kelce becomes first tight end with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

USA Today Sports

Tight end Travis Kelce was already the only tight end in NFL history to record four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Now, he’s the only man with five.

Kelce reached 1,000 yards receiving with a 19-yard catch over the middle early in the second quarter. He had an 18-yard reception in the first quarter.

The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Cincinnati. Entering Week 13, he had caught 581 career passes for 7443 yards with 44 touchdowns. He’s averaged 92 catches for 1,182 yards with 6.8 touchdowns over the past four seasons.