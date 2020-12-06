Tyler Boyd scores on 72-yard catch-and-run to give Bengals 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bengals were only trying to get 2 yards and a first down on third down. They got much more.

Tyler Boyd caught a short pass from Brandon Allen and headed up the sideline untouched on his way to a 72-yard touchdown. It is the longest touchdown catch of Boyd’s career.

Allen is starting his fifth career game and entered with four career touchdown passes. He is 7-of-10 for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Xavien Howard made his league-leading eighth pick of the year.

The Dolphins were without linebacker Elandon Roberts and safety Eric Rowe on the touchdown play.

Roberts was injured two plays before Boyd’s touchdown. He headed directly to the locker room and is questionable to return with a chest injury.

Rowe went out earlier in the first quarter. He went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation but has returned to the sideline and has his helmet.