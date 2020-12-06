Vikings need overtime to escape Jaguars, 27-24

Getty Images

Dan Bailey missed a 51-yard field goal wide left with 13 seconds remaining that would have given the Vikings a 27-24 victory in regulation. The Vikings got him 28 yards closer in overtime, and Bailey didn’t miss the chip-shot game-winner.

Bailey’s 23-yard field goal allowed the Vikings to escape with a 27-24 overtime win that kept whatever playoff hopes they have alive.

Minnesota moved to 6-6, while Jacksonville fell to 1-11.

The Vikings have won five of six, but this one wasn’t as easy as expected. James Robinson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:08 remaining and Mike Glennon completed a pass to Collin Johnson on the 2-point try to tie it. Bailey then missed the kick in regulation to win it.

Dalvin Cook finished with 120 yards on 32 carries and caught six passes for 59 yards.

Kirk Cousins completed 28 of 43 passes for 305 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a 43-yard touchdown by Joe Schobert to open the second half and give Jacksonville a 16-6 lead. Rookie Justin Jefferson went over 1,000 yards for the season, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Adam Thielen caught eight passes for 75 yards and a score.

Glennon was 28-of-42 for 280 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also took a safety on a sack by Ifeadi Odenigbo.