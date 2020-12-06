Xavien Howard, Tyler Boyd ejected for throwing punches

Getty Images

The Bengals lead the Dolphins 7-6, with fireworks right before halftime.

With 1:08 remaining in the half, Brandon Allen‘s third-down pass sailed over the head of Tyler Boyd, who was defended by Xavien Howard. Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones also was on the scene as Boyd went down out of bounds, tangled in the yard marker.

He got up barking at Howard, with the two trading “punches” that didn’t land.

It was enough for both to earn ejections.

The Bengals were penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, with Zac Taylor arguing penalties should have been offsetting. It proved costly to the Bengals as Randy Bullock‘s 53-yard field goal was barely wide left, and the Dolphins used the good field position for a last-play field goal.

Jason Sanders made a 48-yarder.

Miami could have the lead but had a touchdown on a fake field goal overturned by an illegal formation. Punter Matt Haack, who doubles as the holder, ran for a 2-yard score but two rookie offensive linemen failed to report as eligible. The Dolphins settled for the chip-shot Sanders field goal.

The Bengals scored on a 72-yard pass from Allen to Boyd, and Howard later made his eighth interception of the season.