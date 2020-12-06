Zac Taylor: Our guys got put into tough spots, but have to keep composure

Posted by Josh Alper on December 6, 2020, 7:43 PM EST
The Bengals lost to the Dolphins 19-7 on Sunday and they had to play out the final chunk of the game without wide receiver Tyler Boyd and safety Shawn Williams.

Boyd was ejected for fighting with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Williams was ejected after a scrap that broke out in the wake of a penalty by Bengals wideout Mike Thomas while covering a punt.

Williams had been on the wrong side of an illegal blindside block by Dolphins wideout Mack Hollins on the same play and head coach Zac Taylor said he thought both players were put in bad situations. He then added that they still can’t do things that lead to disqualifications.

“I think our guys got put into some tough spots, you know? And those are two core guys that got kicked out of the game, Shawn Williams and Tyler Boyd,” Taylor said.  “And again we don’t ever want that. We don’t ever want to ever . . . We need those guys; we’re counting on those guys. And everyone’s got to maintain their composure, myself included. We just have to look at what happened, but I know they were both very frustrated with what was going on. Shawn got hurt there on a blind-side block. And T.B. felt he got hit way late out of bounds. But again we’ve got to maintain our composure and be better than that.”

The penalty on Thomas was his second of the game on a punt and Taylor said Thomas was “just being a gunner, trying to go down there and make a play.” The Dolphins felt otherwise and those bad feelings led to quite a bit of ugliness in Miami on Sunday.

5 responses to “Zac Taylor: Our guys got put into tough spots, but have to keep composure

  1. That hit that Thomas made on a defenceless punt returner who had already made the fair catch signal should draw a suspension and fine. There is a fine line between playing hard and playing dirty. That hit was way over that line.

  2. the players are acting like they just arrived from the streets, so-called coach says they were just put in tough spots. this is completely embarrasing. pull the plug now and look to new staff next year, tobin has to go as well.

  3. Horrible excuse for your team playing dirty.
    “Put in tough spots” come on man!!! They played dirty and there is no place for that in the game

  4. They were put in a tough spot, a football team without a functional coaching staff, front office, and owner.

  5. I don’t say this lightly or with any exaggeration… the fact that Mike Thomas was not only allowed to stay in this game, but was put back in on the next play is a disgrace to the Bengals… a disgrace to the NFL… and a disgrace to the game of football. This man targeted and hit a defenseless receiver TWICE…. he lead with his helmet and tried to hurt Jakeem Grant on the first one. After that penalty, he was greeted with high fives and pats on the head. That encouragement lead to him doing the exact same thing on he very next punt. This time… as players rioted on the field… this jackass was seen on the sidelines laughing his butt off. While Jakeem Grant lay there injured and being tended to by doctors… this jackass was celebrating like he just scored a touchdown! THIS GUY NEEDS TO HAVE A FINE AND SUSPENSION SO DEEP HE CONSIDERS RETIREMENT! This “man” put everyone on that field’s life in danger… and he was clearly too arrogantly stupid to get what he was doing.

