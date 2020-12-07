49ers, Bills trade goal-line stands before San Francisco scores

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills had first-and-goal from the 10. They had second-and-goal from the 10. They had third-and-goal from the 7. They had fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Then, it was the 49ers’ turn.

The Bills took the opening kickoff and gained 69 yards, plus a 49ers’ offsides penalty. It left them 1-yard short of the end zone.

Josh Allen was only 1-for-3 for 6 yards once the Bills reached the 10-yard line, including a throwaway on fourth down. He went 4-for-4 for 44 yards before that.

Running back Devin Singletary went out with a knee injury but is probable to return.

That left Zack Moss, who ran for 3 yards on second down on the goal line. Officials initially ruled a fumble on the play, but replay overturned it and gave back the ball to the Bills.

The 49ers stopped them anyway.

They took over at the 2-yard line on the change of possession and marched 97 yards to the Bills’ 1-yard line. The 49ers faced fourth down after replay confirmed fullback Kyle Juszczyk came up inches short on third down, and Tremaine Edmunds stopped Jeff Wilson short of the goal line.

Allen and Moss didn’t connect on the handoff, though, on the first play after the stop and Fred Warner recovered at the 3-yard line. It took three plays before Nick Mullens found Brandon Aiyuk for the score. The 49ers lead 7-0 after the first quarter.