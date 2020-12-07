Adam Gase: Firing Gregg Williams best move for us to make

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase had a conference call with reporters on Monday and the decision to fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was the main topic of conversation.

Gase said he made the decision to fire Williams after the Raiders scored on a 46-yard pass with five seconds left in Sunday’s game. The Jets had been up 28-24 and the Raiders had no timeouts, which led many to question why Williams sent a heavy blitz after quarterback Derek Carr.

Safety Marcus Maye was one of those who took issue with the call, but Gase said he made the decision on his own and that Maye’s response was not a factor.

“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Organizationally we had discussions this morning and we felt like that was the best move for us to make. . . . Gregg and myself talked for close to an hour this morning. Obviously he wasn’t happy, like most of us are when this happens. But that’s our profession.”

Gase said he also wasn’t happy about Williams’ call and was asked why he didn’t do anything to change it ahead of the snap.

“I mean, I wish I would have,” Gase said. “I wish I would’ve called timeout. But I didn’t.”

Gase said no other moves are expected on the coaching staff before the end of the season and he didn’t need to add that plenty of moves are expected to come when it does come to an end.