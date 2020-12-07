Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill didn’t know he caught it, I should have checked the replay

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill made a sensational touchdown catch Sunday night against the Broncos. The only problem was Hill didn’t know he made the catch, and neither did the officials or Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Standing behind the 50-yard line, Patrick Mahomes threw a sensational pass that hit Hill in the hands just as he jumped near the goal line. Hill got hit as he tried to catch it and the ball was knocked loose. But the ball then fell on Hill’s shoulder and nestled between his forearm and his shoulder pads without hitting the ground.

The officials ruled it incomplete, Hill didn’t realize the ball didn’t hit the ground, and when he went to the sideline he didn’t tell Reid to challenge. Only after the Chiefs punted did they realize what happened.

“I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball,” Reid said. “He came off and said he didn’t catch it. I probably should have hung on to that a little bit longer and looked at the replay. I’ll try to do better the next time.”

It could have been one of the plays of the year if it had been called a touchdown. Instead it’s just a footnote.