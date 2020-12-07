Anthony Lynn: I’ve had a down year, but we’ve had success here as well

Getty Images

Anthony Lynn reportedly will keep his job until at least the end of the season. He hopes it is much longer than that.

The Chargers head coach said Monday afternoon he believes he, owner Dean Spanos and General Manager Tom Telesco are on the same page and made the case publicly that he’s the right man for the job for 2021.

“I’ve worked my tail off my whole life to get here,” Lynn said, via video from Julian Del Gaudio of FOX5 San Diego. “Yeah, I’m having a down year and I understand people are going to take shots and people are going to be critical. That’s to be expected, but we have had some success here as well, and I think I’m the guy to get us back on the right track. I’m going to evaluate everything, starting with myself. I do believe I have the mentors. I have the experience. I’ve been certain places and had success. I’ve been through some peaks and valleys, some ups and downs. I know when you’re down and how to come back. I have a lot of confidence in myself because a lot of people have confidence in me.”

Lynn is 29-31 in four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach, but only 8-20 in the two seasons since directing the team to a 12-4 record in 2018.

His clock management issues came into question two weeks ago in a loss to the Bills, and Sunday, the team’s special teams play was embarrassing.

Lynn said he’s considering taking over as special teams coordinator.

“I’ve been there, done that before,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern Cal News Group. “I actually enjoyed it, but there’s so many other things on my plate as a head coach that’s going to be hard to do.”