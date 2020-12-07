Bears place Manti Te’o, Lacale London on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears placed practice squad players Manti Te'o and Lacale London on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Te’o signed with the team’s practice squad Oct. 20 but has not appeared in a game this season.

Te’o has appeared in 62 games with 48 starts over seven NFL seasons. He has played with the Chargers (2013-16) and Saints (2017-19).

Te’o has 307 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

London, a defensive tackle from Western Illinois, signed with the Bears after going undrafted this spring. He has not appeared in a game.