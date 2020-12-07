Ben Roethlisberger, Terry McLaurin active for Monday’s game

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice after last Wednesday’s win over Baltimore, but that won’t keep him from playing on Monday.

Roethlisberger was listed with a knee injury on the team’s injury report and he was given a questionable tag for the matchup with the Washington Football Team. He is active for the game and will try to lead the team to a 12th straight victory.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was also listed as questionable for Monday, but his ankle is well enough for him to play. Right tackle Morgan Moses (groin) is also active while defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) wound up on the wrong side of questionable.

Wide receiver Jeff Badet, wide receiver Robert Foster, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, and cornerback Cole Luke are also inactive for the Football Team.

Kicker Chris Boswell (hip) is inactive for the Steelers after being downgraded to doubtful on Sunday. Matthew Wright will handle the kicking duties. Quarterback Josh Dobbs, cornerback Steven Nelson, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, tackle Derwin Gray, and tight end Kevin Rader are also out for this game.