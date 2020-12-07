Bills activate linebacker Matt Milano off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bills have activated linebacker Matt Milano off injured reserve. He’s expected to play in Monday night’s game against the 49ers, per multiple reports.

Milano missed the last three games while on IR to recover from a pectoral injury. He initially suffered the injury in Week 4 against Las Vegas, but tried to play through it. The Bills elected to shut him down for three weeks after Milano played sparingly against the Jets and Patriots in Week 7 and Week 8, respectively.

In his fourth season, Milano should provide a lift to Buffalo’s defense down the stretch. He’s recorded 21 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 2020. The Bills are currently 8-3 and in position to win their first division title since 1995.