Browns claim Marvin Hall off waivers

The Browns were without a pair of receivers on Sunday because of injuries and they moved to add another player to the position group on Monday.

The team announced that they have claimed Marvin Hall off of waivers. Hall was cut by the Lions on Saturday when they added two players to their active roster.

Hall appeared in the first 11 games of the season for the Lions. He had 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

KhaDarel Hodge missed Sunday’s win with a hamstring injury and Taywan Taylor sat out with a neck injury. Hall will go through COVID-19 testing protocols before he can be formally added to the active roster in Cleveland.