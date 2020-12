Buccaneers waiving returner Jaydon Mickens

USA Today Sports

The Buccaneers are waiving wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens, per multiple Monday reports.

Mickens was Tampa Bay’s primary returner before he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 14. The Buccaneers took him off the list last Monday as they began their bye week.

In nine games, Mickens averaged 6.6 yards per punt return and 24.1 yards per kick return. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards in 2020.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, veteran running back Kenjon Barner will take over as Tampa Bay’s primary returner. He averaged 6.33 yards on three punt returns and had a kick return for 24 yards against the Rams in Week 11.