Cam Akers, Michael Brockers appear on Rams injury report

USA Today Sports

The Rams are playing the Patriots on Thursday Night Football and didn’t practice on Monday. But if they had, running back Cam Akers and defensive lineman Michael Brockers wouldn’t have been on the field.

Los Angeles’ first injury report of the week is an estimate, but Akers (shoulder) and Brockers (neck) were listed as non-participants. Akers played the majority of snaps in the Rams’ Week 13 victory over the Cardinals, taking a season-high 21 carries for 72 yards. He also caught a 22-yard pass.

Brockers suffered a neck stinger during Sunday’s contest, but was able to re-enter the game.

L.A. also listed outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) as limited and backup offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee) as full on the estimate.