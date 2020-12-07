Cam Newton, J.C. Jackson would have been limited if Patriots practiced Monday

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was limited in practice last week and the team estimates he would have been limited on Monday as well.

The team didn’t actually practice, but had to issue an injury report with a Thursday game against the Rams coming up. Newton is dealing with an abdomen injury and the Patriots listed him as a limited participant after he ran for two touchdowns in Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Chargers.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was also listed as a limited participant. Jackson was listed with a hip injury coming into Sunday’s game and he’s now listed with a knee injury as well.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive end Lawrence Guy (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadricep) were also listed as limited participants.