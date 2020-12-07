Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Doug Pederson hasn’t made up his mind

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Doug Pederson benched quarterback Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts on Sunday, but he hasn’t decided whether that was more than just a one-time thing.

Pederson said this morning on WIP that he hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll start Wentz or Hurts on Sunday against the Saints.

Although Hurts would seem to be the obvious choice after giving the Eagles a spark in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, Pederson insisted he hasn’t decided yet and will announce it publicly when he knows.

Wentz has been perhaps the worst quarterback in the NFL this season, and although Hurts made his share of mistakes while leading the Eagles for the second half, he was much better than Wentz. It’s hard to believe Pederson really hasn’t made up his mind, but for now, he says both quarterbacks have a chance to start.