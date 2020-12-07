Chris Carson “just not 100 percent” healthy

Getty Images

Chris Carson got the majority of the work at running back for the Seahawks on Sunday, but it’s not because he’s fully recovered from the foot injury that kept him out of action for four weeks.

Carson ran 13 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 17-12 loss to the Giants. Carlos Hyde only carried the ball twice and DeeJay Dallas caught two passes, but Carson played 42-of-72 offensive snaps over the course of the game.

While Carson was effective, head coach Pete Carroll said after the loss that the plan wasn’t to overload him.

“He’s making it to the game is what he’s doing right now,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “His foot is still sore but he can play, so you can see, he looked good, but it’s just not 100 percent and so we’re trying to not overload him.”

The Seahawks dropped back to pass on more than three-quarters of their offensive snaps on Sunday and the result was a disaapointing offensive performance. Letting Carson cook might prove to be a better path when the team returns to action against the Jets in Week 14.