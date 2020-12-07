Colts confirm Le’Raven Clark is done for the year

Getty Images

An MRI has confirmed what the Colts feared: Left tackle Le'Raven Clark will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

“Tough break for us and Le’Raven,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “That’s a tough loss for us. Le’Raven has come in and had a really good year. He’ll start the next steps toward recovery.”

Clark was playing in place of starter Anthony Castonzo, who remains out with a knee injury. Castonzo sprained an MCL in Week 12, and while Reich offered no timetable for his return, the Colts are hoping for sooner than later.

“[Castonzo’s] the type of player that if you’re ever going to take that chance [of not putting on IR] with at that position because of who he is,” Reich said. “Let’s not lock ourselves in case he has a speedy recovery. We haven’t ruled anything out. He’s continuing to rehab it and do everything right.”

That leaves Chaz Green as the third option to protect Philip Rivers‘ blindside. Green missed practice time last week with a back injury.