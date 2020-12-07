Cowboys put Zack Martin on injured reserve

Getty Images

After Zack Martin hurt his calf on Thanksgiving, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he would be out for multiple weeks.

It will be at least three weeks before Martin has a chance to return. The team placed Martin on injured reserve on Monday.

The four-time All-Pro right guard moved to right tackle before getting injured. Terence Steele is back at right tackle and Brandon Knight is set to start at left tackle Tuesday with Cam Erving out.

Safety Steven Parker also landed on injured reserve. He has an ankle injury.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) have been downgraded from questionable to out for Tuesday’s game against the Ravens. Defensive backs Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson have been promoted from the practice squad to play in Baltimore.