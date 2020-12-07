Curtis Samuel, D.J. Moore and six other Panthers placed on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

When the Panthers announced that they were closing their facility on Monday and Tuesday, they said there would additions to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Monday afternoon.

The team has made that announcement and eight players have been placed on the list. As previously reported, one of those players is wide receiver D.J. Moore and he’s not the only wideout involved in Monday’s moves.

Curtis Samuel is also on the list. As noted by Darin Gantt of the team’s website, the two wideouts are responsible for 36.5 percent of the team’s receptions, 46.2 percent of their receiving yards, and 46.7 percent of their receiving touchdowns.

That would be a major chunk of their offense to be out in Week 14 against the Broncos, but it is not known at this point if the players will be out. Players who test positive for COVID-19 are generally out at least 10 days while high-risk close contacts have to spend at least five days away from the team. A report on Sunday indicated two Panthers players tested positive.

Defensive tackle was another spot hit hard by the COVID moves. Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr are both on the reserve list, which leaves Bravvion Roy as the only player on the depth chart.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, tackle Greg Little, punter Michael Palardy, and practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman were also placed on the list. Palardy is also on injured reserve.