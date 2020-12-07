Dalvin Cook extends yards from scrimmage lead

USA TODAY Sports

For running backs, rushing yards became the dominant measure of effectiveness decades ago. Arguably, yards from scrimmage has as much if not more relevance to the player’s overall productivity, especially since receiving yards for running backs still require routinely navigating congested spaces and gaining more yards with the ball in the player’s hands than running a pass route and catching the ball well downfield.

By measure of yards from scrimmage, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook continues to be the most effective in the league at his position.

He broadened his margin on Sunday, thanks to 179 total yards (120 rushing). Titans running back Derrick Henry managed 69 yards (60 rushing), and Saints running back Alvin Kamara added 97 yards (88 rushing).

Cook now has 1,564 yards from scrimmage in 11 games, with 1,250 rushing yards. That’s a per-game average of 142.2 and 113.6, respectively. With four games to go, it projects to 2,133 total yards and 1,704 rushing yards.

Henry retains the lead in rushing yards with 1,317.

Impressing performances in wins over the Ravens and Colts had made Henry a +4000 proposition to win the league MVP award. Cook had seen his number slide to +15000. Both could change weekly, with whether their respective teams qualify for the postseason becoming a key aspect of the final analysis.