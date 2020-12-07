Darrell Bevell: Lions stepped up after “crazy, amazing week”

Getty Images

Darrell Bevell won his first game as interim head coach of the Lions and afterward he described himself as “on cloud nine.”

An enthusiastic Bevell talked repeatedly about how much he believes in his players after they beat the Bears to improve to 5-7 on the season, and 1-0 since firing Matt Patricia.

“It was a crazy, amazing week, and I just couldn’t be happier with how they did today,” Bevell said.

Bevell said he changed some things about the practice and meeting structure for the Lions last week, and the players responded well.

“These players, they just did such a great job,” Bevell said. “The effort they played with, the enthusiasm, playing for one another, believing in themselves.”

Bevell’s enthusiasm was clear.

“It’s amazing,” Bevell said. “There was excitement, there was hugs, all that stuff going on in there. I couldn’t be more happy for them and how they played, and for them to get that win.”

Bevell has said he thinks he has a five-game audition to become the Lions’ head coach on a permanent basis. One-fifth of the way through, he’s on the right path.