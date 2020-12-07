Davante Adams: “Beautiful to see” how we’ve been playing

Getty Images

The Packers have gone to the NFC Championship Game three times since since wide receiver Davante Adams joined the team, so it’s not as if success is a new experience for the wideout or the team.

Adams still sees something different about this year’s team, however. Sunday’s game against the Eagles got a bit tight late, but Aaron Jones‘ 77-yard touchdown run with a little more than two minutes to play iced the win and it served as an illustration of what Adams sees as being special about this year’s team.

“I think we’ve been having some of the best practices, some of the best walkthroughs or jog-throughs that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Adams said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “It’s a little heightened awareness and attention to detail over the past few weeks. And it’s just beautiful to see, because you could easily just fall off and take your foot off the gas when you’re playing well and you have a good team. But just to see this team and come through and just finish it out . . . That’s what we talk about, finishing all the time. Obviously, that’s the goal, and we’ll see where this thing goes. But we’re playing good team football right now, so we’ve just got to keep that going.”

With a three-game edge in the NFC North, a division crown seems like a sure thing for Green Bay. They can still shoot for the top seed in the conference and that goal should provide ample reason to keep the pedal to the metal in the final four weeks.