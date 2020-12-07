Eagles sign Joe Bachie from Saints practice squad

USA Today Sports

The Eagles might be trying to source all the help they can get to beat the Saints on Sunday.

Philadelphia signed linebacker Joe Bachie off New Orlenas’ practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Bachie provides some depth after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said linebacker Davion Taylor will miss some time. Taylor left Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a knee injury.

Bachie entered the league this spring as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, signing with the Saints. He’s spent the entire regular season on the club’s practice squad and has not appeared in a game.