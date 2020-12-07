Emmanuel Moseley, K’Waun Williams inactive for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers will have cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon back for the first time since Nov. 1, but they are down two other players at the position.

Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and K’Waun Williams (ankle) will not play. They are among the 49es’ inactives.

That means the 49ers are without their top three nickel back options. Jason Verrett presumably fills that role today.

Receiver Trent Taylor and running back Austin Walter are the 49ers’ other inactives.

The Bills’ inactive list is the same as last week: quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive end Trent Murphy.