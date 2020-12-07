Essang Bassey’s rookie season ended by knee injury

Getty Images

A knee injury has ended the season of rookie cornerback Essang Bassey, Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Bassey injured his knee in the end zone while covering Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins on the first series of the second half. Bassey immediately grabbed his left knee.

“The full extent of his knee injury is still being evaluated, but [the doctors have] seen enough at this point to know he won’t play the final four games,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website.

Fangio said it’s likely the injury is to Bassey’s ACL.

Bassey appeared in 12 games for the Broncos, starting three, after making the Broncos’ roster as an undrafted free agent this summer. He recorded his first career interception against the Saints in Week 12.

With Bryce Callahan on injured reserve, the Broncos are thin at the position. Fangio said he expects Will Parks, whom the Broncos claimed off waivers last week, to be avaiable this week against the Panthers.