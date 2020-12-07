Gunner Olszewski: I had a tackle too

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski officially returned a punt for a touchdown for the first time during Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Chargers, but that’s not the way he looks at it.

Olszewski had an 82-yard score taken off the board in Week 12 because of a penalty, but he said after Sunday’s win that he still counts it as a score because it isn’t his fault that the “game’s getting soft.” Olszewski’s 70-yard score was followed by a 61-yard return and a 38-yard touchdown catch.

Olszewski is the fourth player in Patriots history to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, but the special teams standout wanted to be sure he got credit for another play when he spoke to reporters.

“And a tackle,” Olszewski said, via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. “I had a tackle, too.”

It’s been a different year in New England than we’ve been accustomed to over the last couple of decades, but there’s still a chance it ends with a playoff berth thanks to contributions like Olszewski provided on Sunday.