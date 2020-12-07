Jalen Hurts: I’m trying to lead and get this thing in the right direction

Getty Images

After months of giving Jalen Hurts a snap or two, the Eagles made a lasting move to the rookie in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Hurts entered the game with the Packers up 17 points in the third quarter and helped the team cut the deficit to seven points before Aaron Jones put the game away with a 77-yard touchdown run. The 30-16 loss was not the result that Hurts wanted, but he said it was “a great feeling to throw a touchdown pass” for the first time in the NFL.

“I’m trying to do what I can do for this team,” Hurts said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s as simple as that. Working hard every day, putting my best foot forward, and taking somebody with me. I’m trying to lead and just get this thing in the right direction. So, anything that can help this team.”

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t say who will start in Week 14, but Carson Wentz‘s ongoing struggles opened the door to a change and Hurts didn’t do anything to create the impression that playing him would make things worse in Philadelphia.