Jared Goff: I responded exactly how I expected to respond

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over three times in last Sunday’s game against the 49ers and earned a rebuke from head coach Sean McVay for his lack of caution with the football.

That game ended a four-game run that saw Goff turn the ball over 10 times and the quarterback didn’t take issue with his coach’s belief that things had to improve in order for the Rams to get better results. Things did improve this Sunday.

Goff was 37-of-47 for 351 yards and a touchdown through the air in a 38-28 win over the Cardinals. He also added a rushing touchdown during a victory that pushed the Rams to the top of the NFC West.

“I responded exactly how I expected to,” Goff said after the game. “I’ve been through a lot of bad things in my football career before and have consistently responded. This was no different. I just had to put my head down and keep working.”

The Rams will be back on the field against the Patriots on Thursday and they’ll need Goff to maintain his level of play rather than bouncing back this time around.