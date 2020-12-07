Jets fire Gregg Williams

Getty Images

After a disastrous play call in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been fired.

Williams was fired this morning, according to multiple reports.

The controversial Williams made a stunning decision to call an all-out blitz with the Jets leading by four points with 13 seconds to play and the Raiders having the ball at the 46-yard line. At a time when the Jets just needed to make a tackle inbounds and secure their first win of the season, Derek Carr saw the blitz coming, threw the ball deep, and connected with receiver Henry Ruggs for the game-winning touchdown.

That defensive play call was a fireable offense, and it didn’t take the Jets long to make the necessary call. The winless Jets are likely to fire their entire coaching staff after the season, but Williams is getting an early exit.