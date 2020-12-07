Jets fire Gregg Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 7, 2020, 11:16 AM EST
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

After a disastrous play call in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has been fired.

Williams was fired this morning, according to multiple reports.

The controversial Williams made a stunning decision to call an all-out blitz with the Jets leading by four points with 13 seconds to play and the Raiders having the ball at the 46-yard line. At a time when the Jets just needed to make a tackle inbounds and secure their first win of the season, Derek Carr saw the blitz coming, threw the ball deep, and connected with receiver Henry Ruggs for the game-winning touchdown.

That defensive play call was a fireable offense, and it didn’t take the Jets long to make the necessary call. The winless Jets are likely to fire their entire coaching staff after the season, but Williams is getting an early exit.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Jets fire Gregg Williams

  2. I feel bad for the players that showed up yesterday and deserved a win. Good riddance. This guy doesn’t deserve to be an NFL coach on any level.

  4. I have so many questions. Did Williams intentionally blow this game on purpose as a mutiny? To spite Gase? To make his case for head coach? Why didn’t the players call timeout? Why did they go along with it? Where was Gase during this mess? He doesn’t have a headset to call timeout and overrule the call? This is ridiculous. I refuse to believe it was just a bad call. ESPN said it had never been tried given the circumstances. I hope the truth comes to light and also that the lowlife headhunter Williams is out of the league for good.

  5. I’m sure this firing will make the Jets better and I’m sure Gregg is very upset at getting am early exit from said dumpster fire.

  9. How much you wanna bet this guy’s with another team by the 2021 draft or shortly thereafter. The carousel of NFL coach retreading never ends.

  10. The head coach should be next. He should have called time out when he saw there were no DB’s standing on the goal line when the ball was about to be snapped. Even the play before, when Carr overthrew Agholor. If they don’t clean house, Trevor Lawrence won’t sign with them.

  11. But Gase keeps his job to land Lawrence ?

    Lawrence will not report to this team.

    Might as well try to obtain as much draft capital or trade for veterans, as possible

  12. After that bonehead call what coach would ever want to hire him? If he can’t be trusted to play prevent defense in a situation that called for it then how can you trust him at all? That may be the end of his coaching chances, at least as DC. Still, I think at this point you just can’t trust him.

  13. Scapegoat.

    That play be the best thing that ever happened to the organization so firing him for that seems flawed.

    Gase and Williams should’ve been fired weeks ago when it was obvious they didn’t belong.

    That said, they had the worst roster in the league going into the season. This hodge podge creation was never going to work the way it was assembled. Coach takes over with someone else’s QB selection, then a new GM is hired to oversee the coach and QB he didn’t acquire.

    Trevor Lawrence will not be a Jet.

  17. So Adam Gase didn’t see them lining up to blitz and say what the hell are you doing? He should be following Williams right out the door!

  19. Gregg Williams & Jeff Fisher, 2 peas in a pod as far as I’m concerned. Both Bad Coaches who also Play dirty, Just ask Rodney Harrison

  20. BS. Jets management knew (1) a win by the Jets helped New England towards the playoffs, (2) a win helped the Jags towards Trevor Lawrence, or (3) BOTH. Williams made sure both didn’t happen. Good for him.

  22. It was a boned headed call, but the play before the Jets were in cover 3 and got torched by Nelson Agholor but Carr over threw him. Williams should be fired, but so should that secondary.

    itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:26 am
    After that bonehead call what coach would ever want to hire him? If he can’t be trusted to play prevent defense in a situation that called for it then how can you trust him at all? That may be the end of his coaching chances, at least as DC. Still, I think at this point you just can’t trust him.

  24. The fired him as a sacrificial lamb, and they know the entire staff is done after four more games anyway, but anyone who is a fan or in management of the team is happy at what happened yesterday, and they are liars if they say differently.

  26. The Jets decided they were going 0-16 quite some time ago. Why do you think Gase is still the coach? They’re trying to cheat the draft system. This call wasn’t a “mistake.”

  27. He didn’t do anything out of character. He lives by the blitz and dies by the blitz. He did it a ton with the game on the line in New Orleans even in the playoffs. See Saints v 49ers 2012 Divisional playoff game. Ironically he got fired after that one too.

  28. He truly deserved to be fired for that call.

    Whether it was arrogance, or done to spite his head coach, calling the Cover 0 blitz in that situation was absolutely unjustifiable.

    He totally exposed his rookie UDFA CB, and cost the players who had fought so hard their first win.

    Fans who want the #1 pick might not care about the loss, but the players do. They wanted a win and Williams cost them the victory yesterday.

    Gase must follow at the end of the year, but there was no way Williams could stay after what he did to his players yesterday.

  32. This is the same Gregg Williams that was the DC of the Browns during their 0-16 season and Bountygate. If he ever gets another DC position, that team deserves exactly what they get.

  34. Here’s a good one – Gase was supposed to come to Detroit with Patricia as OC but he got the NYJ job instead.

    Hear me out… Patricia isn’t busy right now and he’s at least as incompetent and arrogant as Williams. Seems like a great fit.

  35. How does this man keep getting jobs in the NFL? Why would any organization even hire him? It must be some desperate head coaches out there that keep hiring him.

    He can’t keep a job more than 1-2 seasons and has not been a full-time head coach since Buffalo in 2003.

  36. Yesterday’s outcome was influenced by ownership. Williams was the easy diversion. If Williams called goal line defense, would the rest of the team just sit there and watch? Many people had the ability to intervene, none did, and now everyone wants to pile on Williams.

    On the other hand, why are we upset? It was a clear display of tanking, but there are no rules against tanking. If you don’t like this, then you need to make rules to discourage it.

  37. The series before on 4th down the Jets blitzed and Carr panicked, backpeddled away from the blitz, and threw a pass off his back foot that fell short with the WR trying to come back for the ball. Fastforward to the next to last offensive play for Vegas with Carr having time to throw…the WR split 2 defenders and was wide open and Carr got so excited he overthrew what should have been a TD. So Williams went back to the blitz hoping Carr would panic again. Instead, Carr stepped up into the blitz and dropped a dime. If this were the Packers or Cardinals we would be hearing about how a great QB took advantage of a defensive gamble and delivered the game winning pass. Because its the Raiders and Carr all we are hearing about is how dumb the playcall was and how the Jets purposely tanked.

  39. Did Williams intentionally blow this game on purpose as a mutiny?
    ____________________________________________

    You mean mutiny by the bounty?

  40. From this Buffalo Bills fan, go Jets! You guys deserve better leadership…..best to you guys the rest of this season.

  41. Good point by PFT on another news story. Williams has now been the def co ordinator of the 0-16 Browns and now the 0-12 Jets. Granted a lot also has to do with the offense but either way thats not a good CV bounty-gate or not. Surely no other team would hire him now after this record ?

  43. I’m tired of seeing this guys name keep re surfacing! Go away already! Just like Antonio Brown or Burfict. Keep getting more chances!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.