Joey Bosa: Pretty obvious there’s some problems with Chargers

The Chargers got taken to the woodshed by the Patriots on Sunday and the 45-0 loss led defensive end Joey Bosa to a conclusion that many others reached while the Chargers were going 3-8 over their first 11 games.

Bosa said that “it’s pretty obvious there’s some problems” while discussing the state of the team on Monday. Bosa said he didn’t have all the answers to those problems and he sounded concerned about the effort level that the team is going to put forth over the final four weeks of the regular season.

“I’m going to show up and I’m going to play hard. I don’t know if everybody else is. . . . This last game is definitely going to affect some guys,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

A report on Monday indicated that the Chargers are not going to fire head coach Anthony Lynn before the end of the season, so making sure that the Chargers don’t pack it in with games left on the schedule will remain one of his responsibilities.