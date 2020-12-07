Jon Gruden doesn’t expect to get Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram back this week

Getty Images

The Raiders played without running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram in Sunday’s 31-28 win over the Jets and they may be without them again in Week 14.

Jacobs sprained his ankle in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Falcons and Abram was sidelined by a knee injury. Neither player practiced at all last week and head coach Jon Gruden didn’t sound optimistic about their availability for next Sunday’s game with the Colts.

“I wouldn’t expect those guys to play right now based on what I saw last week,” Gruden said, via Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. “I’m sure they’re down there getting treatment. We’ll get ’em back as soon as we can. Hopefully we get some news on Wednesday.”

The Raiders also had cornerback Damon Arnette leave Sunday’s game with a concussion. It’s the second week in a row that he has been in the protocol and another quick clearance may not be in the cards.