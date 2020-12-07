Josh Allen has thrown for 236 yards, two TDs as Bills lead 17-7 at half

Getty Images

The Bills have 277 yards and have yet to punt.

They lead the 49ers 17-7 at halftime, but it could be — should be? — more.

The Bills’ opening drive ended at the San Francisco 1-yard line with Josh Allen throwing incomplete on fourth down. Their second possession, which followed a goal-line stand of their own, began and ended with a fumble by Zack Moss.

The Moss fumble led to the 49ers’ only points — a three-play, 3-yard drive that culminated with Nick Mullens‘ 3-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk for the score.

The Bills, though, scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Allen found Cole Beasley for a 5-yard score and Dawson Knox for a 4-yarder. The Bills ended the half with a 37-yard Tyler Bass field goal on the final play.

Allen is 19-of-23 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, with Beasley making seven catches for 113 yards and the score.

The 49ers have only 122 yards, with 72 coming on the opening drive. (The 49ers also benefited from 25 penalty yards on the Bills on their first possession.) Thirteen of their 25 plays also came on their first series.

Mullens is 6-of-9 for 57 yards and a touchdown.

In injury news, 49ers nose tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) won’t return.