Kliff Kingsbury: We’re hoping to have Larry Fitzgerald back soon

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t played since Arizona’s loss to Seattle in Week 11. But there’s reason to believe Fitzgerald is trending toward returning in the near future.

“As far as his health, from what I’m hearing, he’s doing better. I’m not sure exactly where we’re at with that, but we’re hoping to have him back soon,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

In his 17th season with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald has made 43 receptions for 336 yards in 10 games. He’s currently on pace to fall short of 100 targets for the first time in his long career.

Since starting 5-2, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five games — the only victory being the “Hail Murray.” Fitzgerald won’t solve Arizona’s offensive identity issues, but a player with his experience can only help in a playoff push.