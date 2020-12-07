Kliff Kingsbury: Zane Gonzalez is our kicker

USA Today Sports

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has missed six field goals this season, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t appear to be considering a change.

“Zane is our kicker,” Kingsbury said when asked directly about Gonzalez on Monday, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Gonzalez has been particularly shaky in recent weeks, missing a 45-yard field goal wide right against the Patriots on Nov. 29 and a 48-yard attempt wide left in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. Of Gonzalez’s six misses this year, five have been from 40-49 yards. The other was from 52-yards out.

Kingsbury sticking with Gonzalez may have to do with the kicker’s success last year, when he nailed 88.6 percent of his field goals. But for a playoff contender, Gonzalez’s mark at 72.7 percent this season does merit some evaluation.