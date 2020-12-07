Late round and undrafted rookies making big impact on Giants’ defense

Getty Images

The Giants’ defense turned in an impressive performance in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, and it was particularly impressive to see a number of rookies who arrived with little fanfare stepping up in a big way.

Seventh-round linebacker Carter Coughlin played 62 percent of the defensive snaps and had three solo tackles. Sixth-round linebacker Cam Brown forced a punt by stuffing Seahawks running back Chris Carson for no gain on a third down. Seventh-round linebacker Tae Crowder led the team with six solo tackles. Undrafted defensive end Niko Lalos recovered a fumble.

Giants coach Joe Judge said he’s been pleased with how the young players are producing.

“We like them,” Judge said. “They’re good players, they’re improving, they’ve shown us reason to put them on the field. We’ve put them out there, they’ve made one play, so we give them an opportunity to make two plays, they’ve done that. We’re getting a lot of solid contributions from guys that are veterans, a lot of solid contributions from guys that are young guys, rookies. Look, I can’t stress enough, I don’t care how you get here. I don’t care if you’re a seventh round pick, undrafted, first round, it doesn’t matter. That’s all done once you get in the door. Once you walk through the door, everyone is on level playing ground. You go out there at practice, you have to earn every rep you get. When you get on the field, you have to perform with it. Again, I think our guys understand that, that everyone has the same chance every week of going out there and playing, and it all comes down to how they perform on the field and how they prepare.”

After Sunday’s win, the Giants are the clear favorites to win the NFC East. In any other division they wouldn’t be playoff contenders, but they’re an up-and-coming young team, and some playoff experience could go a long way toward the Giants’ future.