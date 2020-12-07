Matt Nagy on job status: We haven’t had any of those discussions

Getty Images

The Bears started 5-1 but have now lost six in a row to fall to 5-7. Especially after Sunday’s 34-30 loss to Detroit, there’s been speculation regarding head coach Matt Nagy’s job status. But Nagy said Monday there hasn’t been any discussion with his superiors on the topic.

“We haven’t had any of those discussions,” Nagy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nagy did add he’s in regular communication with franchise chairman Geroge McCaskey, president Ted Phillips, and general manager Ryan Pace.

“When I have those conversations with George and Ted I just appreciate them being to understand it from my end and the things that we’re going through,” he said.

Nagy started his Bears tenure in 2018 with a 12-4 record and a division title. But after an 8-8 finish last year and six consecutive losses in 2020, Nagy might need a strong last quarter of the season to get another shot in 2021.