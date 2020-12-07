Matt Rhule expects Christian McCaffrey to play this week

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has played only three games in 2020, but it sounds like he’ll be back to start the final quarter of the season.

Head coach Matt Rhule said on Monday that he expects McCaffrey will play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos. He’s missed the last three games with a shoulder injury.

“There’s nothing to make me think that he’s not,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN.

McCaffrey suffered the shoulder injury against Kansas City on Nov. 8. That was McCaffrey’s first game off injured reserve after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.

After becoming only the third player to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season in 2019, McCaffrey has played only three games in 2020. He’s amassed 374 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns this year.