Mike Vrabel: We have to recreate what we did in the second half on Sunday

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Browns and Titans was a tale of two halves.

The first half saw the Browns put up 38 points while rolling up 344 yards from scrimmage and taking the ball away from the Titans twice. The second half saw the Titans outscore the Browns 28-3, but they spotted the Browns too big a lead for them to overcome when all was said and done.

After the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he wants the team to build off the resolve they showed in the second half.

“It was poor coaching, poor playing,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “We couldn’t get stops early and we weren’t able to sustain any drives. . . . Things kind of snowballed. We just didn’t play well enough early on to give ourselves any kind of chance. There’s certainly never going to be a moral victory, but I think our charge is going to be trying to find a way to recreate what we did in the second half as we move forward.”

The loss dropped the Titans to 8-4 on the season. That’s the same record as the Colts and that sets the stage for a tight stretch run in the AFC South. The Titans will kick that run off by trying to show up before halftime against the Jaguars in Week 14.