Monday Night Football: Josh Allen tosses four TDs in 34-24 win over 49ers

Josh Allen passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Allen completed 32-of-40 passes with each of his touchdown passes coming to different receivers. Buffalo’s defense also turned away the 49ers twice on drives inside their own 5-yard line.

Cole Beasley caught nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and Stefon Diggs added 92 yards on 10 catches as the 49ers defense struggled to slow down Buffalo’s attack. Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie also caught touchdown passes for the Bills.

The 49ers were playing their first home game in their temporary residence in Arizona due to relocation from the Bay Area due to local COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, it was the Bills’ second game in the stadium in the last four weeks after their loss to the Cardinals on a last second Hail Mary on Nov. 15.

The 49ers managed to turn away the Bills on their opening drive as the Bills marched 74 yards to the 1-yard line before a turnovers on downs on an incomplete pass intended for Lee Smith.

The Bills then answered with a goal line stand of their own after a 97-yard San Francisco drive ended on a stuffed Jeff Wilson Jr. run.

However, a fumbled exchange before Allen and Zack Moss led to a quick score on a 2-yard pass from Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk to five the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

Buffalo would score on their next four possessions with three drives ended with touchdowns.

Beasley caught a 5-yard touchdown and Knox added a 4-yard score before Tyler Bass‘ 37-yard field goal gave the Bills a 17-7 lead at halftime.

A 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould closed the gap to 17-10 before the Bills pulled away. Allen and McKenzie connected on a 23-yard touchdown to take a 24-10 advantage. After Mullens was intercepted by Micah Hyde on a deflected pass, Bass added a 28-yard field goal to push the lead to 27-10.

Mullens hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 6-yard touchdown but the Bills answered with Davis’ 28-yard touchdown to go up 34-17. Mullens was intercepted by Tre'Davious White at the goal line on a pass intended for Wilson to thwart any comeback chances for the 49ers. Mullens and Jordan Reed added a 5-yard touchdown pass inside the final minute to close the final margin to 34-24.

Mullens completed 26-of-39 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Aiyuk caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from the COVID-19 list.