NFL doles out a pair of suspensions for stepping on opponents

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s games had a little bit of everything. They had two of one specific thing.

NFL Media reports that the NFL has suspended Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Titans defensive end Teair Tart one game each for stepping on opponents during their teams’ Week 13 games.

It’s unusual to have one suspension doled out for stepping on an opponent. That hasn’t happened since Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had a case of cold feet (literally, or so he claimed) when he stepped on the lower leg of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Suh’s suspension was overturned on appeal.) Before that, Smh received a suspension for stomping on the arm of Packers center Even Dietrich-Smith on Thanksgiving Day in 2011. It’s bizarre to have one day of games spark two such suspensions.

The suspensions will be subject to immediate appeal, and the appeals will be decided by a hearing officer jointly appointed and paid by the league and the NFL Players Association.