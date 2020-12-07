NFL “hopeful we will see different outcomes” in diversity of GMs and coaches

Getty Images

The NFL has enhanced the Rooney Rule this year in an attempt to promote more opportunities for minority candidates in coaching and personnel jobs. But more opportunities to interview doesn’t necessarily translate to more hirings.

Dasha Smith, the NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, said today that the league is serious about improving its diversity and optimistic that in a few months, the league will have a more diverse group of coaches and general managers than it has today.

“It goes without saying that we have to do things differently,” Smith said. “We are hopeful we will see different outcomes at the end of this GM and coach hiring season.”

Questions have been raised about whether minority candidates who get interviews are really getting an opportunity, or whether they’re mere sham interviews to comply with the Rooney Rule. Smith said that the NFL is requiring better record keeping requirements on its Rooney Rule interviews to ensure that teams are giving minority candidates real interviews that are substantial and are giving candidates an opportunity to meet with the teams’ actual decision-makers.

“We are very hopeful we will see better outcomes this year,” Smith said.