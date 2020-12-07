Packers “concerned” about injuries to Tyler Ervin, Raven Greene, Billy Winn

Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur used the word “concern” to describe the injury status of safety Raven Greene (shoulder), returner Tyler Ervin (ankle) and defensive tackle Billy Winn (triceps).

The three players could miss significant time after being injured in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles.

Ervin played his first game since missing two games with injured ribs and hurt his ankle after only four offensive snaps and four on special teams. He also missed two games earlier this season with a wrist injury.

New returner Tavon Austin was inactive Sunday but likely takes Ervin’s place this week.

“He’s got to be ready to go, and I think he was ready to go last week,” LaFleur said Monday, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Can he fulfill that role of Swerve? We’ll see where he gets throughout the week but, as a returner, that’s one of the main reasons he was brought here and he’s got to be ready to go. I know he’s excited for his opportunity and he’s a guy that I’ve got a lot of familiarity with being with him in L.A. (with the Rams) and got a lot of confidence in his ability.”

The Packers signed Anthony Rush last week, and he could replace Winn.