Panthers close facility Monday and Tuesday

Getty Images

By rule that becomes effective today, all teams that played on Sunday must close their facilities on Monday and Tuesday. The Panthers have decided to take a “when in Rome” approach to the situation that continues to burn, while some continue to be sawin’ on a fiddle and playin’ it hot.

Via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, the Panthers have closed their facility today and tomorrow. They did not play on Sunday, thanks to a Week 13 bye.

They did generate, reportedly, a pair of positive test results over the weekend. Later today, the Panthers will be placing those players (and possibly others) on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Sunday’s report regarding a pair of positives wasn’t clear on whether the positives came from PCR samples collected on Saturday and tested off site or on-site PCR testing through the Mesa protocol.

Regardless, the Panthers are wisely pressing pause on commingling of players and coaches or couple of days in order to determine whether there are more positives before putting players back in the building.

The 4-8 Panthers host the Broncos on Sunday.