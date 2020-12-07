Patrick Mahomes: It won’t be easy every week

Getty Images

The Chiefs struggled through much of Sunday night’s win over the Broncos, but Patrick Mahomes said afterward that he’s OK with that.

Mahomes said he and his teammates know every game won’t be easy, but they are confident they can find ways to win.

“I think it builds up confidence that you can win games different ways,” Mahomes said. “If you look at how we played the last few games, we’ve won every single way possible. The defense stepped up today and kept us in the game when we were having lulls, and we found a way to keep battling. I think that’s the biggest thing. In this league you have to find a way. Not everything is going to be easy. You’re not going to throw 70-yard touchdowns to Tyreek every single play — hopefully just a few of them — but we’re going to go out and battle and do everything we can to have more points than the other team at the end of the game.”

Even on a night when not everything was going right for the Chiefs’ offense, Mahomes still ended up throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown, with no turnovers. Mahomes always finds a way.