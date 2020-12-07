Ravens activate Lamar Jackson, three others from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is officially back on the Ravens active roster.

Jackson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The move clears the way for Jackson to start Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys.

Jackson missed last Wednesday’s loss to the Steelers. Robert Griffin III started in his place, but had to leave the game after hurting his hamstring. Trace McSorley replaced him and will back up Jackson now that Griffin is on injured reserve.

The Ravens also activated fullback Patrick Ricard, long snapper Morgan Cox, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on Monday. Six players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list as a result of the outbreak that led to the postponement of the Steelers game and Tuesday’s matchup with the Cowboys.

Tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Terrell Bonds, linebacker Matthew Judon, wide receiver Willie Snead, safety Geno Stone, and practice squad offensive lineman Will Holden make up that group.