Report: Chargers will wait until end of season to make coaching decision

Anthony Lynn said after Sunday’s 45-0 loss to the Patriots that he expected to remain the Chargers’ coach today. Indeed, he still is.

The question is: How much longer does Lynn have his job?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that “no Chargers head coaching change is imminent.”

“The organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Anthony Lynn, always has, and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year,” Rapoport adds.

In Week 12, Lynn’s clock management came into question. Against the Patriots, it was his team’s disastrous special teams play under the microscope.

Since going 12-4 in 2018, the Chargers are 8-20. He is in his fourth season with the Chargers and is 29-31.