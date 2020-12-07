Report: Colts believe Le’Raven Clark tore his Achilles

Getty Images

The Colts had to replace left tackle Anthony Castonzo for Sunday’s game against the Texans and they had to come up with Plan C early in that matchup.

Le'Raven Clark started in place of Castonzo, but he was knocked out of the game after five snaps. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the initial diagnosis is that Clark suffered a torn Achilles. An MRI is set for Monday to confirm an injury that would knock Clark out for the rest of the year.

Clark was making his third start of the season and the 15th start of his career. Chaz Green took his place in the lineup.

Castonzo sprained his MCL in Week 12 and is expected to miss multiple weeks.