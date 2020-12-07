Report: D.J. Moore going on Panthers COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers closed their facility Monday after Sunday brought word of multiple positive COVID-19 test results for players on the team’s roster.

The team has not officially announced any additions to their reserve/COVID-19 list in the wake of those tests, but those announcements are expected to come and there’s a report about one of the players who will be involved in those transactions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver D.J. Moore will go on the reserve list. The Panthers currently have defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector on that list.

If Moore did test positive, he will likely be out for the team’s Week 14 game against the Broncos. He has 50 catches for a team-high 924 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.